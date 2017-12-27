Preventive measures urged to avoid mishaps

Hafiz Aziz-ur-Rehman

HAFIZABAD: Addressing Safety Seminar, Zonal Vice Chairman Hydro-Electric Central Labour Workers Union Zulfiqar Ali Tarar has called upon the field workers to take preventive measures to save them from fatal incidents.

He said that all the field staff has been provided preventive kits and they should avail this facility while working on poles and transformers for rectifying defects. He said that most of the fatal incidents take place as the workers ignored utilization of safety kits. He said that those workers found ignoring use of the safety kits would not be tolerated. He, however, said that those workers perform their duties diligently would be awarded one month bonus salary. He said that the union under the leadership of Khursheed Ahmad would continue to protect the rights of WAPDA employees and urged them to perform their duties honestly and with commitment.

Meanwhile, it has been often claimed by the higher officers of police that ‘thana culture’ is being changed but it has not yet changed here which has been proved from the fact that the police registered a burglary case after sixteen days of its occurrence despite repeated requests and protests by Nasir Iqbal whose house was burgled and the burglars sweeped away cash, gold ornaments and other articles worth Rs. 1.2 million.

According to the victim, the burglars intruded into his house in Shoukat Colony here when he and all his family members were away and the accused made off 13 tola gold ornaments, cash of Rs. 5,50,000/- and other articles. Since then, he went from pillar to post to get the case registered but despite promises, the case could not be registered.

