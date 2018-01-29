Priyanka’s Baywatch nominated in the ‘Worst film of the year’ category 

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Indian actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra made their debut with a bang in Hollywood. Priyanka worked in ‘Baywatch’ with Hollywood giants Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

The ‘Baywatch’ based on the extremely popular 90’s series but it turned out to be a big disappointment despite the popular star cast.

The film was not quite impressive for the audiences and the jury too wasn’t quite impressed with the performances.

So when the nominations for the 38th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards were announced ‘Baywatch’ landed a nomination under the worst film of the year category.

On the other hand Deepika was successful with her debut movie in 2017 with Vin Diesel starrer, xXx when it made a whopping $90 million worldwide in its opening weekend and went on to bag a total of $346.1 million.

