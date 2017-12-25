Propaganda about confrontation with judiciary should end: Saad Rafique

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad said on Monday the propaganda about confrontation with institutions should stop, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is not in favour of any clash as it knows the consequences.

The federal minister gave the message on Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday, paying tribute to the founder of the country.

Rafique said that people brought the PML-N into power thrice, but a farce was made out of the people’s decision.

He added that the party has fought for the right of judiciary earlier under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and always said that the PML-N respected the judiciary.

“The country cannot progress without respecting the Baba (old, wise man), but we expect the same behavior in return,” said Rafique.

He further said that the day is dedicated to democracy and the PML-N will continue to strive for the supremacy of the Constitution.

The federal minister added that Pakistan will have to respect democratic principles and it is the time to solve persisting issues with harmony.

Rafique said that the country is facing financial issues as it is in ‘reverse mode’.

On Dec 16, addressing a Pakistan Bar Council seminar, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had remarked that the judiciary is akin to an elder, wise person whose advice everyone seeks. “Judiciary is your baba [old, wise man].”

“We have made all decisions independently with our conscience,” he remarked, adding that people should stop criticising the judiciary for verdicts against them.