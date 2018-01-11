Proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka after her divorce: Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said on Thursday that he had proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka after her divorce with Faisal Maneka.

While conversing with anchorperson Kamran Khan in programme ‘On The Front’, Khan said that proposing marriage to Maneka is his personal matter and her family was hurt by the national coverage of the issue.

He accused his opponents of attempting to blackmail him by the propaganda over his third marriage news. PTI chief said that he would have come forth with the news once the proposal was accepted.

He also said that his family did not know about the proposal.

He said that he had met Bushra Maneka around two years ago but his spiritual journey had begun some 30 years ago. Reading Sufism further strengthen his faith, Khan said adding that he was criticised in the past by opponents who claimed that his decisions were based on what his then spiritual leader Mian Bashir said.

But, he said that he is a man who believes in the power of the people and democracy and that he takes his decision and no one else.

Bushra Maneks or any other spiritual leader has nothing to do with his politics and routine matters, Khan said adding that those who criticise him know nothing about the levels of meditation that one can explore.

PTI chairman said that a private television channel carried a news that Maneka advised him to bulldoze his residence in Lahore and spend time in the mountains, which was entirely false.