Protest against release of ‘Padmaavat’ continue in Ahmedabad

Monitoring Desk

AHMEDABAD: The protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmaavat’ is continue and in Ahmedabad city of India hundreds of protesters went on a rampage vandalizing malls and torching cars against the release of controversial film which is scheduled on Thursday.

Protest against ‘Padmavat’ was started later Tuesday night and it went into the night in the main city of Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s home state of Gujarat.

Police told local Indian media that several hundred people attacked shops in malls and set alight 50 motorcycles and damaged more than 150 cars across the city.

Police also arrested 10 persons which raised the total number of detentions to 60 in the last two days.

The protesters claimed that the film ‘Padmavat’ wrongly depicts a romance between 14th century Hindu queen Padmavati and Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji. However, the producers deny this and insist the movie portrays her respectfully.

