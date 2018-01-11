Protests continue in Kasur against brutal killing of minor Zainab

F.P. Report

KASUR: The protest continue on the second against the brutal killing of seven years old Zainab in Kasur district of Punjab on Thursday.

Zainab a seven years old girl, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, was kidnapped on January 4 and after five days her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk.

Protests re-erupted in the city on Thursday following a day of demonstrations on Wednesday after news of the incident sparked nationwide public outrage.

Residents are still protesting on Kali Pul Chowk, whereas the Ferozepur Road, linking Kasur to nearby towns and cities, remains blocked. Moreover, protests against the incident are being taken out across the country, from Peshawar to Karachi.

