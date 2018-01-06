PTI leader denies media report of Imran Khan’s third marriage

ISLAMABAD (NNI): PTI leader Awn Chaudhry on Saturday denounced a media report about the third marriage of Imran Khan as a planted gossip.

In a Twitter message, Chaudhry, who is Imran Khan’s political secretary, categorically denied the reports.

“This is irresponsible yellow journalism. I had categorically denied the veracity of this planted gossip to Cheema. Totally concocted story”, he tweeted.

According to the report carried by The News, Imran Khan has tied the knot with a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance.

“The PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of January 1 in Lahore and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail”, the report claimed.

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Shireen Mazari said tahtImran Khan’s marriage was no one’s else business.

“For the record, it is Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s personal business and no one else’s, when, with whom and where he decides to marry,” she tweeted. .

“Ridiculous! when SC deprives IK’s detractors from doing accusatory stories of corruption, they create stories of his “marriage”! Somewhat pathetic too!,” she added.

The PTI Chairman had first married with British national Jemima Khan that lasted nine years before the two parted their way on June 22, 2004.

His second marriage was with TV anchor Reham Khan, which ended within 10 months.

The PTI chairman had also previously denied the media report of his marriage with Reham.

“The reports of my marriage are greatly exaggerated,” was his famous tweet on December 31, 2014. Only eight days later, he confirmed it through a public ceremony.

Khan had publicly declared his plan to marry again during his party’s weeks-long Islamabad sit-in in 2014.

Advertisements