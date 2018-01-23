All PTI parliamentarians submitted their resigns: Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has revealed that all the PTI parliamentarians have submitted their resignation to him and which would be submitted in National Assembly at an appropriate time.

Talking to media after the party’s central executive committee meeting he demanded government should make Raja Zafarulhaq report on Khatm-e-Nubowat [Finality of Prophet] issue public.

Reiterating his demanded of FATA merger with KP Imran warned Fazalur Rehman was playing a dangerous game on the issue as he feared if FATA merges with KP the entire credit will go to PTI. Replying to a query he warned that old system has been wrapped up in FATA that has created a space and if it lasted more time it can be led to terrorism again in the tribal areas.

“Delay in merger of FATA and KP is the cruelty done with the people of the areas and Pakistan as only given access to court of tribal people is not enough and its entire system immediately should be emerged with KP,” he said.

On January 22, the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan alleged that Sharif family was threatening the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Supreme Court, however now people would not accept their dictatorship that they have been practicing for three decades.

“Following the expose of billion or rupees corruption of Sharif family they have started hurling threats to NAB and senior judiciary that is absolutely shameful and unacceptable,” Imran said in his statement on social media website Twitter.

