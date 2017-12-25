PTI policies taken back KP to the stone-era: Muqam

F.P. Report

Mardan: Advisor to Prime Minister and provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Muqam has hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s chief Imran Khan for creating hurdlers in the way of ongoing mega developmental projects launched by the central government.

He was addressing party workers and elders of Makori Shergar area here on Sunday after inauguration of gas-supply project to dwellers of the area concerned.

He said that the PTI chief Imran Khan was doing politics of sit-ins and protesting politics while the PML-N chief Mian Nawaz Sharif taking steps to put Pakistan on the path of development and progress.

He criticized that residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province gave mandate to Imran Khan in the last general elections of 2013 and brought his party in power but they failed to deliver and fulfill their promises which they made with masses.

”Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shabaz Sharif have been struggling to bring stability in the country but on the other hand Imran Khan has been destabilizing Pakistan through holding un-necessary sit-ins and protesting rallies and public meetings across the country,” he blamed.

He also alleged that the wrong policies of PTI provincial government had taken back residents of KPK in the stone-era as well as had ruined institutions of the province. He was of the view that the PML-N had the manifesto and ideology of constructive politics while the PTI had the manifesto and ideology of destructive politics that was why there would be contest between those two ideologies in the up-coming general elections of 2018. He ironically said that Imran was living in fool’s paradise to see dreams of becoming next prime minister of the country. Mr. Muqam claimed that Pakistan Muslim League would get majority seats of provincial assembly in the next general elections and would easily be able to form its own government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He promised dwellers of the area that the central government of Pakistan Muslim League-N would provide gas facility to each and every homes of PK-27 constituency. On the occasion, PML-N provincial lawmaker from PK-27 Jamshed Khan Mehmand also addressed participants of the inaugural ceremony. He thanked to the central government and advisor to the prime minister provision of gas facilities to residents of his constituency.

