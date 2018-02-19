PTI submits new petition against PML-N, PPP in foreign funding case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted new petition against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday in foreign funding case.

Chief Election Commissioner, Justice (Rtd) Sardar Raza is heading, a three-member bench and it started again the hearing of party funding case.

Farrukh Habib and legal counsel Faisal Chaudhry appeared before Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from the PTI side and submitted the new petitions against the PML-N and PPP.

He also demanded to summon the lawyers of both the PML-N and PTI for hearing after submitting the new petition against them. He apprised the bench that first hearing on the case had taken place on Dec-22 last year following which a reply was submitted by PMLN’s Raja Zafarul Haq with ECP on Jan-22.

Later, PPP’s counsel submitted affidavit without signature of party’s chief on it.

Exasperated over absence of signature on affidavit, chief election commissioner snubbed PPP’s lawyer and directed him to re-submit affidavit with signature of an authoritative figure of the party.

PML-N pleaded to adjourn hearing till Feb-22 citing its legal counsel can’t register appearance before ECP due to his obligations with the apex court. The bench approved the request and hearing against PMLN was adjourned till Feb-27.

The hearing against PPP was adjourned till March-6.

