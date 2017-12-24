PTI workers scuffle during Quaid Day ceremony in Lahore

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers started fighting on Sunday during a ceremony held to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday.

The ceremony was being held in Aiwaan-e-Iqbal hall and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi came on stage to address the gathering, when the two factions in the party began to fight.

The fight started over lack of presence of PTI Punjab leader Aleem Khan. Aleem’s supporters started chanting slogans in his support which agitated the other workers who began to assault the those chanting slogans.

The workers supporting Aleem Khan were also later expelled from the hall. One of the workers sustained serious injuries to the head.

The fighting workers didn’t even listen to PTI leader Qureshi’s instructions to stop the scuffle.