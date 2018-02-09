Public welfare, prosperity main agenda of the PML-N govt: Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that there could be no other priority than welfare of the people adding that nothing could stall the speedy journey of development in the province.

He said on Friday that development in different sectors, including health, education and infrastructure, is an example of its own and records have been set by completing the development projects within the stipulated period of time.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab is leading in effective utilization of information technology tools and people have been provided best services by promoting information and communication technologies in public sector departments.

The Chief Minister said that elimination of loadshedding is the historic achievement of Pakistan Muslim League–N government. The darkness of loadshedding, which was earlier spread everywhere, has been eliminated and the commitment and hard work, with which energy projects have been completed, have no resemblance in the 70-year history of the country.

He said that despite hindrances created by some political elements, energy projects have been completed in a record period of time and due to it, loadshedding has become a thing of the past. We have given priority to public service, instead of indulgence in the politics of lies and baseless allegations, and all our steps have targeted public welfare and prosperity of the masses.

The Chief Minister said sit-in party only did the politics of lies and baseless allegations, and instead of solving the problems of the people and bringing prosperity in their province; it remained engrossed in the habit of mendacity.

Shehbaz Sharif said that past rulers did not take any step for overcoming the energy crisis and due to plunder and corruption of these rulers; the country was made a hostage to the darkness. The corrupt and defeated elements even tried to delay energy and other public welfare projects and today, these elements are shameful of their deeds, he stated.

The Chief Minister said that Imran Niazi wasted precious time of the nation with his negative politics of sit-ins and lockdown. How will these elements face the people who have shown worst performance in their province? He said that people will hold accountability of these elements in the next elections adding that people never forget the persons who have served them.

He said that the people will decide the fate of those who have served them with the power of their votes in the elections of 2018 and they will also decide about the elements that obstructed the journey of development. Liars have no value before the PML-N’s politics of public service. The days of the elements engaged in the politics of lies, chaos and hypocrisy are numbered. This poor nation has to pay the price of agitation and sit-ins. The symbols of the politics of sit-ins, agitation and chaos will be paid in the same coins in 2018.

The Chief Minister said that Imran Niazi has set world-record of speaking lies and allegations-leveling and the conscious people of Pakistan are fed up with the deceit and blame-game of this leader. He said that even the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are sick of the negative politics of lies, U-turns and baseless allegations and the sit-in group will not get anything except humiliation in the next elections and the PML-N will further expedite the journey of development and prosperity by getting majority in the up-coming elections with the power of vote.

