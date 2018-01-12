Punjab govt changes head of JIT in Zainab’s case after father shows concern over it

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab government on Friday has changed the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) which was earlier established to investigate killing and rape of seven-year-old girl in Kasur.

Government issued a notification in this regard ad according to it, Additional IG Abu Bakr Khuda Baksh, who was earlier appointed as head of JIT has been replaced by Multan Regional Police Officer DIG Muhammad Idrees.

The decision was taken after the victim’s father Muhammad Ameen demanded to replace the head of JIT and appoint a Muslim as the head of the JIT. Muhammad Ameen added that IG Abu Bakr is a Qadiani and he has no trust on him.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Shehbaz Sharif constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising members of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Seven-year-old Zainab was found raped and killed Wednesday, five days after she had gone missing from her home. Police say the girl was kidnapped near her home when she was on her way to take a Quran class. Her parents were in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

