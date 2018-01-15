Punjab govt, police not serious in Zainab case: LHC CJ

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked on Monday that the Punjab government and police appear non-serious in the rape and murder case of Zainab.

He made the remarks after the non-appearance of the Punjab police chief while hearing the suo motu notice of the Zainab’s case.

Seven-year-old Zainab, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, was kidnapped on January 4 when she ventured out of the house. Her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk five days later.

During the hearing, the former head of the joint investigation team, an additional inspector general (AIG), appeared in court.

The court remarked that the seriousness of the situation can be gauged from the fact that the Punjab IG did not appear in court today.

“Had the government taken action against similar suspects earlier the present incident would not have occurred,” the chief justice observed.

The AIG informed the court that 67 DNA tests have been carried out as part of the case’s investigation so far, adding that it appears that a serial killer is involved.

The case was then adjourned until January 17, with the court directing authorities to submit details of similar cases against girls in Kasur and action taken against the suspects.

At the last hearing of the case on Friday, the chief justice had given the police chief 36 hours to nab the suspect.

