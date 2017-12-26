Qadri, Imran Meeting; PTI confirms participation in APC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday has confirmed participation in the All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled for December 30 that will be chaired by the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (APC) for the Model Town incident.

In a joint press conference with the PTI chief Imran Khan, Tahirul Qadri praised their political allies and acknowledged the support in Model Town massacre matter from the very first day.

Qadri claimed that Shehbaz and his partners are held responsible for the Model Town killings in the Justice Baqir Najfi report, adding that a fair trial is impossible in the presence of current leaders.

Furthermore, Imran Khan said, “I have brought my whole team to accompany Tahirul Qadri,” stressing that the whole PTI will stand together with PAT. He claimed that it is a matter of concern for the whole nation. He promised to support Qadri in whatever decision he makes.

The PTI chief reaffirmed that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif is responsible for the killing of innocent lives during Model Town incident as the whole police is controlled by the Sharif family. He accused Nawaz Sharif of corrupt practices in past and explained how the ex-premier used to conspire and derail governments.

Imran also defended his politics of dharnas (political sit-ins), reminding that not so long ago that very strategy was the go-to move of the ruling party, the PML-N. But despite seeking resignations, Imran no longer seems keen to topple the government.

“The Constitution says that whenever this government goes, a caretaker setup will take over. Elections will then take place within 60 days,” he replied when asked what his future line of action could be.

“There is no room for anything else in the Constitution, and we will respect that.” Reiterating that the PAT will not back down from its demands, Qadri said: “In these three and a half years, not for a moment have I had any doubts over Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and even Nawaz Sharif’s direct involvement in the Model Town massacre.

Qadri also mentioned Justice Baqar Najfi’s report on the Model Town incident, saying: “The Justice Baqar Najfi report has made it clear that Shahbaz Sharif never told the police to disengage.

That much is not for debate anymore. Has it ever happened in the history of mankind that a police force of thousands is killing people and not even one person is behind bars?” “One brother went out over Panama and the other one will go over the Model Town massacre,” he declared.

Lambasting the federal or provincial incumbents, Imran agreed with Qadri’s stance that Model Town victims can never get the justice they seek “until CM Punjab and his provincial law minister relinquish their positions.

