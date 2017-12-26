Qadri should seek justice by appearing before court: Ahsan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal advised PAT Chairman Tahirul Qadri that he should appear before court to file his case, however if he comes on road the law would come into action than he should not cry for revenge.

Addressing to inauguration of ‘Planning Commission-I’ (PC-I) ceremony Ahsan Iqbal said that opponents should wait the completion of present government five-year tenure as it will convey positive message to world regarding democracy in Pakistan.

“Nawaz Sharif has face legal procedure after appearing in courts and like him Qadri should fight his war in courts rather to stage sit-in.says that over six point six billion rupees have been saved through rationalization of projects during last four years.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PC-I automation system will enable the processing and supervision of projects on fast track.

He said in past, the storage and processing of the projects were difficult and a lot of stationery was wasted because of printing several copies of the projects. He said that the PC-I automation system will help in reducing cost of paper use.

The minister said ‘Vision 2025’ is the economic long march towards achieving the goal of bringing the country among top twenty-five economies of the world.

