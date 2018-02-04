Qandeel Baloch case: Police fails to submit complete chalan

F.P. Report

MULTAN: The police were failed to present complete chalan in the court against three accused in the murder of social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch’s case.

During the hearing, the main accused, Waseem and Haq Nawaz, and Mufti Abdul Qavi. The family of murdered social media star was also in attendance.

District & Sessions Judge Chaudhry Abdul Rasheed ordered the three fugitives, including Qandeel’s brother, to be presented in court.

The hearing was adjourned till February 17.

Mufti Qavi, who is suspected of inciting Qandeel’s brother to murder her, while speaking to the media outside the court said he appeared before the court because he respects the judiciary.

Qandeel Baloch, shot to fame for her provocative selfies and videos that polarized Pakistan. She was allegedly strangled on July 16, 2016, by her brother Waseem.

Prior to her death, Baloch, 26, spoke of worries about her safety and had appealed to the Interior Ministry to provide her with security.

