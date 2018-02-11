Rabita Committee sacks Dr Farooq Sattar as MQMP convener

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Coordination committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) has sacked Dr Farooq Sattar as convener of the political party on Sunday, a day after the rift was reported to have been resolved.

Convener Kanwar Naveed Jamil addressed the media today in the metropolis and announced that Dr Sattar was relieved of his position as convener, effective immediately.

He complained that Dr Sattar’s mistake caused MQM’s resigtration to be cancelled by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said that senior members and workers of the organisation had elected Dr Sattar as the convener.

Jamil accused Dr Sattar, MQMP chief of altering the constitution of the organisation to favour his interests. He asserted that senior members had resisted inclusion of Tessori in the coordination committee earlier and now members were not in favour of him having the ticket for Senate elections.

The deputy convener said that Dr Sattar remains a party worker and has worked for the welfare of the political organisation.

Jamil said that Tessori is a good friend of Dr Sattar s which is understandable but party affairs are to remain unbiased and in the best interest of the people.

The announcement has come a day after a faction of MQMP led by Amir Khan had announced to call on Dr Sattar and resolve the differences, days into power tussle widely covered by the national television channels.

MQMP was divided into two faction over a difference of opinion among leaders concerning issuance of ticket to contest forthcoming Senate elections to Kamran Tessori.

A group that had the majority of MQMP leaders, led by Amir Khan had declared Bahadurabad office of the political organisation as the headoffice while Dr Sattar, joined by some 11 party leaders, insisted that the party stands its ground against the dissidents and would be oeprated in PIB Colony office.

