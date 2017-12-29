Railways minister Saad Rafique didn’t say anything concerning army: Sanaullah

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah has said on Friday that railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique did not mouth any statement concerning Pakistan Army.

Sanaullah addressed a media conference in Lahore today and complained that certain politicians are attempting to create anarchaic situation in Punjab province. He said that some ‘hunters’ are using Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s shoulder for their vested interests.

The provincial minister said that Dr Qadri’s stance for the past three years was that Justice Baqar Najfi’s report be made public and the demand has been met. He alleged certain lawmakers of conducting politics over the lives lost in Model Town incident.

The law minister asserted that General Elections and Senate polls are to be held on due time.

Sanaullah claimed that certain lawmakers aim to contest elections by putting Dr Qadri atop a stage as face of an anti-govt protest.

The law minister asserted that disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif’s ousting has not affected his popularity among the people. Forces are resorting to ill-tactics fearing that Nawaz Sharif would again get elected in General Elections 2018.

In a media briefing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that Saad Rafique’s remarks regarding junior officer’s apparent lack of commitment to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa s orders were “extremely irresponsible and unwarranted as it targets the chain of command.”

Pakistan Army is a disciplined institution and directives of the military chief are followed without question, he added.

Major General Ghafoor further said: “The army takes pride in its discipline. These remarks should not have been made.”

Responding to comments of army s media cell, the railways minister said that he can never think of targeting the armed forces or the system. He told that he is a responsible person who never adopted unconstitutional behaviour.

Rafique further clarified his position that he had adopted a narrative of unity among national institutions during the speech to commemorate his father’s death anniversary.

“It is not appropriate to build opinion on a few words from the 27-minute speech,” he observed, stressing that his speech was presented out of the intended meaning.

Advertisements