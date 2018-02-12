Rajnikanth’s Kaala to hit the screen on 27th April

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The much awaited ‘Kaala’ starring superstar Rajinikanth is all set to release on 27th April while the other film of the South superstar ‘2.0’ will be delayed again.

Pa Ranjith directed the film and was produced by Rajnikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush.

According to media reports, Rajnikanth is playing the character of Kaala Karikaalan who is an extremely powerful don from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Dhanush himself confirmed that Kaala will be releasing on 27th April this year and it means that 2.0 will be delayed even further. 2.0.

Huma Qureshi plays an important role in Kaala. She will be seen as Rajini’s girlfriend in the flashback portions, while Easwari Rao essays Rajini’s present-day wife.

Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Samuthirakani, Aravind Akash and Sakshi Aggarwal are also starring in the mfilm.

Advertisements