Rana Sana appears before committee to clarify faith on Khatm-e-Nabuwwat

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Rana Sanaullah on Saturday appeared before the committee to probe him for the clarification of his stance on Khatm-e-Nabuwwat faith.

The Punjab Law Minister clarified his stance on the sensitive religious matter upon the demand of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) aide and estranged lawmakers. He hoped for the friendly resolution of the matter.

Meeting of the probe committee formed by Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi took place in Faisalabad today. Zaeem Qadri, Maulana Rehmatullah and other political and religious names took part in it. According to sources, the members of committee expressed satisfaction at the clarification presented by Rana Sanaullah over his statements.

Sialvi’s nephew Nizamuddin Sialvi said that some members of the committee didn’t participate in the meeting. The mutual decision will be announced after the consultation with all members of the committee.

Sialvi had called off his sit-in against the Punjab government on the request of Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif who had formed a six-member committee to probe Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah upon his rift with Sialvi who demanded the resignation of senior PML-N leader.

The cleric had warned the Government of Punjab to impose sharia law within a period of seven days lest the religious groups would shut down the entire province.

Advertisements