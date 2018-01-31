Rao Anwar using WhatsApp, police incapable to trace location: IGP

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General Police (IGP) admitted that his department is incapable of tracing location of a person through WhatsApp call, informing that Sindh police wrote to PTA and asked for their assistance in tracing absconder Rao Anwar.

He said, “The wanted officer (Rao Anwar) is using WhatsApp (for communication). Police is unable to trace his location.”

AG Khawaja met the Supreme Court Registrar today. He assured that his department is in contact with all other institutions in order to catch and arrest the suspended Malir SSP Anwar who remains at large despite the Supreme Court deadline.

Earlier, Khawaja stated senate committee and Jirga members that prime accused in Naqeeb murder case is still at large while police is much closed to hunt him down. Eight other framed in case have been handed to police on seven-day remand.

Sindh police failed to make any progress in finding any trace of suspended SSP Rao Anwar who is wanted for alleged involvement in the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in an encounter in Karachi.

A day before, a contingent of Sindh police raided Anwar s Islamabad residence in F-10/4 but failed to make any arrest.

A poster with the title ‘Wanted/Absconder’ was pasted outside the house seeking about his whereabouts.

Advertisements