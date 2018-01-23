Rao goes underground as murder case gets momentum

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Father of Naqeeb Mehsud – real name Nasimullah Mehsud – addressed a huge Mehsud Jirga at Sohrat Goth on his arrival into city, where he is expected to lodge an FIR of the murder of his son against SSP Rao Anwar and his team to-day.

Father of Mehsud thanked people of entire Pakistan for raising voice for his son.

“I want justice for my son,” Khan Mohammad said, adding the entire country was saddened by the killing of his son. “It was Naqeebullah’s wish that his son would serve in the Pakistan Army someday,” he said.

Rao Anwar, who was supposed to appear before the inquiry committee went underground, according to reports, which sources close to the infamous SSP said, was an attempt to secure any rescue in his before he record his detail statement.

Brief statement of Rao was recorded on Saturday after which a meeting of the probe committee headed by Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi and attended by DIG Sultan Khawaja and DIG Azad held a meeting on Sunday to summon the accused SSP Rao Anwar.

Rao, however, refused to appear and went underground, sources said.

Meanwhile, SSP Inves-tigation Abid Qaimkhani Monday said that Rao Anwar and his accomplices will be arrested if they fail to cooperate with the police.

A committee formed to probe the killing of Naqeebullah found the 27-year-old innocent. It termed Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah baseless. In its report, the committee also stated that there was no proof that Naqeebullah was a terrorist.

While speaking with journalists, Qaimkhani said strict departmental action will be taken against people found involved in the case. The official said that the police have been unable to contact the former Malir SSP. Qaimkhani informed that senior officials tried to contact Anwar through various sources, but to no avail. He added that notices were also posted in this purpose.

Rao Anwar has announced that he will not appear before the probe team, claiming that he is facing a one-sided inquiry. Anwar failed to appear before the probe committee and Inspector General Police Sindh AD Khawaja.

Meanwhile, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday accepted a petition asking for a probe into the alleged ‘fake’ police encounters carried out by former Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

The high court issued notices to Anwar, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) A.D. Khowaja and Home Secretary Sohail Anwar Siyal along with other high ranking officials to appear before the court on February 20.

Advertisements