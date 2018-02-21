Rashid Khan becomes youngest No.1 bowler in ICC rankings

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has become the youngest ever No. 1 bowler in the International Cricket Council (ICC) One-day International rankings.

According to ICC, Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s teenage leg-spinning sensation has become the top-ranked ODI bowler at just 7092 days of age.

ICC statement added that before Rashid, the youngest man to be No.1 in any of the ICC Player Rankings was Saqlain Mushtaq. The Pakistan off-spinner was 7683 days old when in January 1998 he ascended to top spot in the ODI rankings.

Both Rashid Khan and India’s Jasprit Bumrah have been ranked the top ODI bowlers with each having 787 points.

