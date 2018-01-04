Ready to face any unusual measure by US: Dastagir

ISLAMABAD (APP): Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir said on Thursday that Pakistan is prepared to face any unusual measure by the United States, which may cause damage to it.

Speaking to Geo News at Parliament House, Islamabad, Dastagir said US officials, during their recent visits to Pakistan, held discussion maintaining diplomatic ethics.

“When Tillersen and Marttis visited Pakistan, they held discussions keeping diplomatic ethics in view, and there was no element of threat or insult in their talks,” he said.

“But Trump and Mike Pence’s statements have that element of threat.”

The minister said they have to analyse the entire situation pertaining to the US issue and that his side was finalising a strategy with a cool-mind approach after discussion with the Parliament.

He said there is no fear with regards to the defence of the country.

“Pakistan’s defence is strong,” Dastagir said, adding, “But the question is whether the US may not take such measure, which could harm us.”

“We are ready for that, but, for now, we want to move forward with Washington,” he added.