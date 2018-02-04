Reham Khan breaks silence on Imran’s alleged third marriage

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Reham Khan, the former wife of PTI chief Imran Khan has revealed that Imran Khan has again tied the nuptial knot and the rumors of his third marriage are true.

Speaking to Indian news outlet, Reham Khan remarked that Imran Khan is indeed a player of marriages. She said that she would soon uncover details of the whole affair including some revelations about the Captain himself.

She said that their marriage ceremony was performed on October 31, 2014. “There was an emphasis that our nikkah [marriage ceremony] rituals be performed on October 31, 2014, and the same date was chosen for the divorce in 2015,” she said, adding that she had no say in the marriage or divorce dates.

Commenting about her own marriage with Imran Khan and the role of a ‘third party’ in their marital life, she said: “I had no say in the marriage or divorce [dates], maybe someone else’s opinion carried weight.”

Reham’s indication towards a third party being involved in their [Imran-Reham] marital life was also reported by some media outlets’ reports during the period of controversy surrounding Imran Khan’s alleged third marriage. According to media reports at that time, Bushra Maneka was the reason behind the divorce of Imran Khan and Reham Khan.

Meanwhile, after remaining silent during the month-long controversy surrounding Imran’s third marriage, Reham confirmed the alleged third marriage of Imran Khan with Bushra Maneka, saying “her sources had confirmed that Imran had remarried”.

According to her, there is a pattern in Imran Khan’s marriages, as even in case of her marriage, it was “kept hidden and lied about”.

“Even now, it is quite evident that the marriage has been solemnised,” she said. “But why is it being said that only the marriage proposal has been sent across.”

Reham also called out Imran for keeping his marriage with her hidden for a certain period. She said: “I am not habitual of lying… [our] marriage was not disclosed for two months and eight days.”

Moreover, Reham questioned the acquittal of Imran Khan by the Supreme Court in the disqualification case. “I don’t know what criteria did the Supreme Court used to give so much concession to him,” she said. “The Supreme Court in Pakistan has given him the label of Sadiq (honest) and Ameen (truthful). A few recent decisions of our judiciary seem to give a lot of concession in some cases and none whatsoever in others.”

Reham further said she might have to spill the beans regarding certain other things, saying that she will have to break her silence over certain things in her knowledge.

“There were many matters that were and are in my knowledge and I have remained silent about them but now that everything is out in the public and everyone is talking about it, I feel like I will soon have to break my silence about them.”

