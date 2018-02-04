Reham’s statement about Imran Khan’s marriage misleading: Aun Chaudhry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Political secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Aun Chaudhry has denied the claim made by his former wife Reham Khan that news about his third marriage with Bushra Maneka are correct.

Statement of Chaudhry has come in after Reham Khan’s interview with an Indian media outlet that asserted that Imran Khan’s third marriage news was absolutely true.

Khan’s political secretary has said that statement of Reham is misleading and that she would not ‘find a place to hide if workers of the party open their mouths’. Chaudhry said that Reham’s statement depicts a misleading thought process.

PTI chief Imran Khan respects women a lot and he would not react to Reham’s statement which is based on ill-motives.

Advertisements