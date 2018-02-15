Relations with Russia strengthened under current government: Khurram Dastgir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that Pakistan relations with Russia were strengthened in the better interest of both the countries and for the region.

Dastagir added that the relations were improved between the two countries under the current government. This he said while speaking on the security policy in the upper house of the parliament.

He informed the lawmakers that Pakistan and Russia have held joint military exercises to strengthen the bilateral relations and adding that Pakistan also improved security relations with Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Dastagir, in response to belligerent statements from his counterpart in India, on Tuesday said Pakistan will pay India in its own coin in case of any misadventure from the country’s eastern neighbour.

Defense minister further added that it is India’s habit now that they blaming Pakistan after every attack by Kashmiri freedom fighters.

Pakistani forces are ready to give strong reaction to any misadventure of any country and they will have to face strong reply if anyone dares to do it, he added.

