Rescue 1122 launched in Kohat

Sahibzada Afridi

KOHAT: Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Public Relations, Ziaullah Bangash MPA Thursday formally inaugurated Rescue 1122 Service in Kohat.

An impressive ceremony held in this connection in the Municipal Town Hall, Kohat was also attended by Tehsil Nazim Kohat, Malik Taimur and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Ilyas. On this occasion, a fleet comprising of ambulances, fire-brigades and water bores was handed over to the concerned authorities. The launching of the Rescue 1122 was announced by the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak during his visit to Kohat.

Advertisements