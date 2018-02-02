Resident demands action against SHO

Syed Waliullah Shah

NOWSHERA: One Habib Gul son of Ghani Gul has claimed that Akora Khattak Police has illegally imprisoned and tortured him for eight days and looted his Rs 1.07 million.

This he said while addressing to press conference at Nowshera Press Club on Thursday. He added that on 24 January he sold his plot and was taking Rs 1.07 million to home when Sub Inspector Azam Khan, Contables Iqbal alias Balay and Arif stopped him near his house and tortured him and adding that they took me to residence of SHO Bashir Khan and later they took my Rs 1.07 million.

Later they shifted me to WAPDA Grid Station Pabbi where the SHO Bashir Khan has his own torture cell and they continuously tortured me. He demanded from PTI Chairman Imran Khan and CM Pervez Khattak to took notice of this injustice which was done by their exemplary KP Police and recovered my looted money from them and punished the involved officials in it.

