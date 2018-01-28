Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor appreciate Deepika’s performance in ‘Padmaavat’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actors, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh appreciated the performance of Deepika Padukone in Padmavat movie.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were once in a relationship and later they separated after Deepika apparently caught Ranbir cheating on her.

However, the parents of Ranbir Kapoor recently praised the performance of Deepika Padukone in Padmavat.

Rishi Kapoor father of Ranbir seems to be quiet fond of the Deepika and even he supported the actress when the public was protested against the release of Padmaavat.

The yesteryears actors after seeing the Padmavat sent flowers to Deepika and show their love and appreciated the work of actress in the movie.

