Roads in Muree re-open after heavy snow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have reopened different roads leading to Murree after days of heavy snowfall forced their closure and cutting the food supply to the remote areas.

The officials told media that the road from Abbottabad to Nathiagali has also been re-opened after continuous heavy snowfall for two days disrupt the daily life in the northern areas of the country.

Because of bad weather conditions the electricity supply and mobile communication in the northern areas continue to be disrupted.

At least 800 vehicles were reported stranded in the northern areas of Pakistan earlier this week as a renewed wave of cold gripped the region.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country over the next 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) associated with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Punjab, upper Islamabad and Kashmir, and at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

