Rule of law can shun the door of violence: Siraj

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the incidents like the Model Town killings could be avoided only by ensuring the rule of the constitution and the law.

Addressing a workshop organized by National Association for Education (NAFE) at Mansoora on Wednesday, Sirajul Haq said the political power in the country had always revolved around a few individuals and families who considered themselves above the law.

He said the rulers could not be allowed to suck the innocent people’s blood and they would have to submit themselves to the law. Sirajul Haq said the JI considered it an act of worship to free the masses from the clutches of corrupt rulers and political pundits and it would go to any extent to achieve this noble goal. The JI chief said that thousands of Pakistani doctors, engineers, educationists and scientist working abroad in countries like the US and Britain, were earning good name for the country through their talent but there was no room for them in the country because of the wrong policies of the government. He said that the country required the services of revolutionary technocrats and professionals who could fight against status quo forces.

Sirajul Haq said that the nation’s wealth had been plundered not by illiterate people, but by high qualified persons having foreign degrees. These involved in corruption had been mostly educated at world famous universities but they were tools of the international establishment and foreign powers. These people had least regard for norms and values. They had been amassing wealth through fair and foul means and winning elections through their wealth.

He said that the JI was corruption free and progressive party and it was above regional and sectarian biases and politics. JI alone could pull the country and the society out of biases and bind them in bonds of national unity and lover and brotherhood.

