Rule of law must for survival of country: CJP Saqib Nisar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has said that strong judiciary system and rule of law is must for the survival of the country.

CJP Saqib Nisar said this while addressing the bar members during a ceremony on Thursday. He added that the rule of law means equality of law for all and adding that strong judiciary system is must for any society and moving towards development and prosperity.

He added that the judiciary is doing very well and performing its responsibilities comparing to last some years and adding that we are fighting against the menace of society.

Judiciary is not against any individual we are trying to give decisions according to the law, he clarified.

