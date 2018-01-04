Russia warns US against interfering in Iran’s affairs

ANKARA (AA): Moscow on Thursday urged the U.S. not to intervene in the domestic affairs of Iran amid protests against the government.

“We warn the U.S. against attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told official news agency TASS.

Ryabkov said he believed Iran would overcome the current difficulties despite many attempts to distort the essence of what was happening there.

He said Washington “intentionally” uses the situation in Iran to try to undermine the stability of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal inked in 2015 between Iran and the world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting some economic sanctions.

Ryabkov said Russia stands for the preservation of the nuclear deal and its fulfillment by all parties, primarily the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that Washington is watching as mass demonstrations persist throughout Iran’s major population centers.

“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime,” Trump tweeted.

About the U.S. call for an emergency session of the UN Security Council, Ryabkov said internal processes in Iran were not related with the statutory functions of the council.

“It is unfortunate that our American colleagues have to be reminded again [about] the basics of diplomacy,” Ryabkov told TASS.

Last Thursday, Iranians took to the streets in the northeastern cities of Mashhad and Kashmar to protest rising inflation and perceived government mismanagement.

These demonstrations were followed on Saturday and Wednesday by large pro-government protests.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps said Wednesday the protests had ended.

“Today is the day the sedition ended,” Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari declared in comments broadcast on Iranian state television.

Since the demonstrations first erupted, at least 23 people have been killed — including a police officer — while hundreds more have reportedly been detained.

