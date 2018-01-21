Saba Qamar’s ‘Hindi Medium’ wins Best Film award at Filmfare 2018

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Saba Qamar continues to making headlines for her performances in Bollywood debut film ‘Hindi Medium’ and now the film has been recognized as the best film of the 2017 at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards held last night in Mumbai.

Hindi medium bagged five nominations for the categories including, Best Film, Saba Qamar for Best Actor (Female), Irrfan Khan for Best Actor (Male), Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor (Male).

The film managed to won awards including Best Film and Best Actor (Male). Irrfan Khan beat Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh and went home with an award while Saba Qamar lost to Vidya Balan for her performance in ‘Tumhari Sulu’ as it was her sixth Filmfare award.

