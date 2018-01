Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan will likely be seen together in the Anand L Rai’s next movie which will be a period drama.

Both the actors work together in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein 17 years ago. The film will be directed by Navdeep Singh. Rumor has it that the film will go on floors next month and will be shot across Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisements