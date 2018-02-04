Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez complete shooting for ‘Race 3’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez completed their work in the upcoming third part of the Race franchise.

The top choreographer Remo D’Souza started directorial career with his dance film, ABCD. Now, after directing a couple of movies on his way, now Remo is directing Ramesh Taurani’s Race 3.

The star cast of the film is Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Pooja Hegde in crucial roles.

This is the first time that Dabang Khan will be seen in the Race franchise. It has also been reported that Jacqueline, who has worked with Salman in the film Kick, will be seen doing a pole dance in Race 3.

