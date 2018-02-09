Salman Khan will be seen in five different looks in ‘Bharat’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood Dabang Khan, Salman Khan will be appearing in five different looks in his next movie ‘Bharat’ which is scheduled to be release in 2019.

Salman Khan is all set and have a strong line up of films like Race 2, Bharat and Kick 2 in the pipeline. Bharat is an official remake of the Korean movie, An Ode to My Father. The film will start rolling in June this year and it is will shot across Abu Dhabi, Spain, Punjab and Delhi. The movie will release on Eid in 2019.

Salman Khan will sporting five different looks, including the one where he’ll be seen looking leaner and younger.

