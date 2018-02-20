Samangan’s deposed Governor agrees to step down

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The newly appointed governor of Samangan province of Afghanistan, Abdul Latif Ibrahimi will officially take the charge of Tuesday after the ousted governor Abdul Karim Khudam agreed to steps aside.

Earlier on Saturday, Abdul Karim Khudam was deposed from the governorship of the Samangan province and later he rejected the government decision and announced to continue as the governor.

The Afghan media claimed that government and Khudam along with Jamiat, (a political party) reached an agreement on Monday night for Ibrahimi to take over.

Yesterday, Jamiat-e- Islami Party of Afghanistan issued a press statement condemning government’s decision to replace

Khudam.

