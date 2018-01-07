Sanjay Dutt’s biopic to be release on June 29

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The director of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Rajkumar Hirani has said that the movie on the life of Bollywood Khalnayak will be released on June 29.

Earlier, it was announced that the film was to be release on March 30. Ranbir Kapoor is playing the Sanjay Dutt’s role and Manisha Koirala will be playing Sanjay Dutt’s late mother Nargis Dutt

Apart from Ranbir and Manisha, Dia Mirza playing as Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyatta, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal. Its official title is yet to be revealed.

