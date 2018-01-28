Sara Ali Khan likely to work with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Super 30’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood super hero, Hrithik Roshan is likely to work opposite Sara Ali Khan in his upcoming movie ‘Super 30’.

Sara Ali Khan will debut with ‘Kedarnath’ which is schedule to be release in December 2018 but she already making headlines before the release of her movie.

The Indian media reported that Hrithik Roshan wants to cast a young and fresh face in ‘Super 30’ and he and director Vikas Behl already signed Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Reports added that Hrithik Roshan has already started shooting for Super 30 which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and is expected to be released early 2019.

