SC orders to appoint judges at NAB courts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the appointment of judges at accountability courts across the country.

The order was made by a three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing the notice regarding the appointment of the Prosecutor general.

The Attorney General informed that apex court that the appointment of a judge in the Islamabad Accountability Court will be completed in 10 days and adding that Prosecutor General NAB will be appointed in a week.

He added that chief justice of the Islamabad High Court will be consulted regarding the appointment of accountability court judges.

The SC sought a report in this regard from the secretary of the Law Division in two weeks.

It also directed for submission of a report regarding the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau prosecutor general (PG).

