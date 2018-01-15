SC orders demolition of illegal construction in Murree

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to demolish all illegal buildings and structures in Murree within five days.

While hearing a case on illegal buildings in Murree, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, also ordered the deputy commissioner (DC) to arrange bulldozers for the purpose.

CJP Saqib Nisar also questioned the DC about the ownership of the illegal structures.

The DC informed the court that illegal buildings are present in Murree since 2013.

The court then directed him to submit all the details pertaining to illegal structures to the court today (Monday).

CJP ordered to submit a list of the people under whom these illegal structures appeared and adding that don’t hide these buildings due to political reasons.

The apex court also took suo motu notice of illegal structures such as wedding halls and markets in Islamabad and summoned a list of all illegal structures in the federal capital from the Capital Development Authority. The case has been adjourned until tomorrow (Tuesday).

