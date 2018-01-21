SC orders removal of barriers outside Hamza’s residence

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice, Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered the authorities to instantly remove all barriers outside the house of MNA Hamza Shehbaz.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing the suo motu notice on the blocking of roads for security purposes, the CJP shows displeasure over the Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed when he said only the security gate near Hamza’s residence was removed and not the barriers.

CJP remarked that I don’t know any Hamza and adding that the court can summon Hamza and ask him about the threats to his life.

The chief secretary assured the court of removing the blockades.

Chief Justice Nisar informed the official that he will visit the place in a private vehicle to check if his orders have been implemented.

Hamza, an MNA from Lahore, resides in Model Town’s H-Block close to his father and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ residence.

