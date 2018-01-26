SC should register case against Shahid Masood: Rana Sanaullah

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the apex court should register a case against Dr Shahid Masood for coming forth with false allegations of political figures being involved in the Zainab rape and murder case.

Speaking to a private television channel, Rana Sanaullah said that the Zainab rape and murder case was being investigated from all angles.

“No organised group is behind suspect Imran Ali,” insisted Rana Sanaullah.

The law minister urged the Supreme Court to register a case against Dr Shahid Masood, a television anchor, for coming up with false allegations that suspect Imran Ali had 37 bank accounts, some of them holding foreign currency, in his own name.

“Reports that the suspect had multiple bank accounts is false,” he said. “Supreme Court should register a case against the one who gave this news,” he added.

The FIA took stock of the details provided by the central bank and confirmed that Imran Ali has no bank accounts under his name. The sources privy to the Punjab government told Samaa that it was mulling taking legal action against the television anchorperson, who churned out the claims regarding bank accounts, after the final reports are received.

Punjab government announced on its Twitter handle that Dr. Shahid Masood did not appear before the JIT to share the proofs regarding his claims on bank accounts of Zainab’s murderer. The Tweet said the television anchorperson’s contacts numbers were unreachable.

Taking notice of the reports of his claims, the Punjab government set up a joint investigation committee to launch an inquiry into alleged foreign accounts of Imran Ali accused of raping and killing seven-year-old Zainab Ansari and seven other young girls in Kasur.

