SC seeks detail of Siddiq-ul-Farooq’s appointment in Raj Katas case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday during hearing of a suo-motto notice in Katas Raj temple case sought details about appointment of Siddique-ul-Farooq as Chairman Evacuee Trust Board Property (ETPB).

The three-member bench led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed its reservation on the absence of Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed and chairman Planning and Development Commission in today’s suo motu hearing.

The historic pond, a revered site for Hindus, is said to have depleted due to the operations of cement factories nearby which have sucked out the underground water.

Chief Justice Nisar stated that Katas Raj’s temple and pond should be restored to its original state. He observed that China Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important developmental project for Pakistan, adding that the court wants the resolution of all disputes related to it.

“Farooq’s credentials for the appointment are his 30 years of political service,” observed the chief justice, adding that someone who collected newspapers in the party office was appointed to such an important post”, said the Chief Justice.

The chief justice remarked that if the water of the pond adjacent to Katas Raj temple is depleting because of the cement factories located close to it, then the factories should make other arrangements to get water. He directed the cement factories to give a timeline for making alternative arrangements for water. He aid environmental issues were emerging due to factories. He inquired from the government counsel that whether the government took action against factories established around the temple in Chakwal, saying he wanted solution of the issues.

During the hearing, counsel for ETPB told the court that matter of Siddique-ul-Farooq’s appointment is sub judice in the High Court. Upon this Chief Justice said that SC was not bound about Sub Judice matter in the court.

He said cement factories are digging out the hills, adding national demands and CPEC were vital. “We do not want to intervene in industrial development but warned factories to refrain creating environmental issue”, he said.

Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan said that best quality limestone was exported at the cheaper rates. He said meeting of all CJs have been convened to resolve issues related to CPEC. He said meeting would be held next week to finalize the policy to resolve issues relating to CPEC.

Counsel for cement factory, Makhdoom Ali Khan informed the court the cement factories were not creating water related issues for the inhabitants. Additional Advocate General Punjab, Asma Hamid told the court Punjab government has served notices to factories on environmental issues.

Chief Justice remarked that Katas Raj and environment are equally important for us. He directed to take action against factories if these do not submit reply. He observed that everything was not good in Punjab. adding it (Punjab) must keep an eye on its home. He noted that Punjab government did nothing for medical waste. He said people contact courts for basic rights, adding it was responsibility of the Punjab government to ensure basic human rights.

The Chief Justice observed that many tasks were not being performed by the Punjab government. He said best quality limestone was being exported by the cement factories while cement factories were getting limestone free from digging.

The SC observed that water shortage issue was emerging due to factories’ tube wells. It directed all cement factories to manage water and use water till an appropriate time and shut town tube wells after that time. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case.

