SC summons Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif in clean water provision case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a case pertaining to clean water provision to public and appalling condition of hospitals.

A three-member bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar conducted hearing of the case at the Lahore registry.

Initially, Sharif was called by the court on immediate basis but the provincial chief secretary requested respite from the court saying that Punjab CM is currently busy. The CJP then directed Sharif to appear tomorrow at 11am.

During the hearing, the prosecutor told court that 480 million gallons of polluted water is being drained into River Ravi. The CJP remarked that Chief Minister should clarify what steps have been taken for the drainage of waste water.

“Sindh Chief Minister was summoned in Karachi over pollution, then why cannot Punjab CM be summoned over the matter?” asked the CJP.

The court expressed resentment and said, “What sort of behaviour is being conducted with Lahore which is the heart of Punjab.”

Medical Superintendents of all the hospitals also attended the hearing. The court directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary to submit a detailed report into the matter.

“Why a service structure for doctors has not been formed?” the CJP asked from provincial chief secretary.

“The salary being provided to the doctors is equal to a judge’s driver. The doctors study late nights and then are able to receive degree. Even then you are giving them such less salaries. Mr Chief Secretary! Can you make a house budget out of Rs45000?” the CJP remarked sternly.

The Chief Justice asserted that public service is the constitutional duty of all the departments and the court is fulfilling its responsibility.

He advised the Young Doctors Association to end their protest at Lahore’s Chairing Cross. “Write you problems to us. We will review them and issue relevant directives. Why fewer budget is being spent on health and education. Other project could have begun later,” said CJP.

“The state should not become the owner but the sponsor of the citizens and employees,” he declared.

