SC summons Rao Anwar, Sindh govt officials in Naqeebullah killing case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Suspended SSP Rao Anwar and Senior officials of Sindh government was summoned by Supreme Court on Tuesday in the Nqeebullah Killing case.

Earlier on Tuesday (today), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled the SSP Anwar attempted to leave the country from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

SSP Anwar is facing an inquiry probing the extrajudicial killing of Waziristan youth identified as Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed along with three others in Fake encounter by suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

