School watchman handed over to Rangers after attempted abduction of minor

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The family of three years old minor girl beaten up, watchman of a school in Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi for allegedly attempting to abduct a minor.

The family handed over the watchman of private school to Rangers after beating him on early Friday morning. The Rangers reached the spot after uproar.

According to the family of the minor, the girl told them that the watchman had tried to kidnap her the previous day.

IG Sindh has directed DIG East to submit a detailed inquiry report on the incident.

Earlier, this week, a minor, Zainab, was found raped and murdered in Kasur, triggering widespread protests and condemnation from all quarters.

Advertisements